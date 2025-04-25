Brewers at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 25

It’s Friday, April 25 and the Brewers (13-13) are in St. Louis to take on the Cardinals (10-15). Chad Patrick is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Matthew Liberatore for St. Louis.

Milwaukee is on a two-game losing streak and dropped three of the last four over a four-game series with San Francisco. The Brewers managed 9 combined runs in the three losses and 11 in the lone win. For St. Louis, the Cardinals are 1-6 over the last seven games but are back at home where they are 8-5.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Cardinals

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Busch Stadium

City: St. Louis, MO

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, FDSNMW

Odds for the Brewers at the Cardinals

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+109), Cardinals (-129)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Brewers at Cardinals

Pitching matchup for April 25, 2025: Chad Patrick vs. Matthew Liberatore

Brewers: Chad Patrick, (1-1, 2.11 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore, (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Cardinals

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Brewers ML:

“The Cardinals haven’t been a good team, nor productive offense over the last seven-to-eight games. With a 1-6 record and four or fewer runs in five of the last eight games, St. Louis isn’t putting themselves in position to win. The NL Central is down and this is a 50-50 coin-flip type of matchup. I lean toward the Milwaukee ML at +110 odds, but I would feel better with a +1.5 or +2.5 in the game if the Cardinals score first.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Cardinals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Cardinals

The Cardinals have lost 8 of their last 10 games against teams with better records

5 of the Cardinals’ last 6 home games stayed under the Total

The Cardinals have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 matchups against the Brewers

