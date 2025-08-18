Brewers at Cubs Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18

Its Monday, August 18 and the Brewers (78-45) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (70-53) in the first of a day / night doubleheader. Sitting eight games behind the Brewers, it is a crucial series for the Cubs’ division title hopes...assuming there is still a flicker of hope there.

Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Cade Horton for Chicago.

The Cubs won yesterday 4-3 at Wrigley against the Pirates to take two of three in the weekend series. Dansby Swanson drove in the winning run to secure Sunday’s win but far more important for Chicago was the weekend for Pete Crow-Armstrong. At one time an MVP candidate, the centerfielder broke out of an extended slump (3-41 previously in August) with five hits in eight official at bats in the three games.

The Brewers saw their 14-game winning streak snapped yesterday by the Reds, 3-2, in ten innings. Cincinnati tied the game at two with a run in the ninth and walked it off at The Great American Ballpark in the tenth on an Austin Hays’ single. Jose Quintana allowed a single run over 6.1 innings in another strong start for Milwaukee.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Cubs

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 6:20PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Brewers at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+101), Cubs (-121)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Cubs

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Cade Horton

Brewers: Freddy Peralta, (14-5, 2.90 ERA)

Last outing: August 12 vs. Pittsburgh - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Cubs: Cade Horton, (7-3, 3.07 ERA)

Last outing: August 13 at Toronto - 1.59 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Cubs

Christian Yelich was 0-8 in the final 2 games against the Reds but is 21-59 (.356) in August

was 0-8 in the final 2 games against the Reds but is 21-59 (.356) in August Freddy Peralta has struck out 7 in each of his last 2 starts and at least 6 in 6 of his last 8 starts

has struck out 7 in each of his last 2 starts and at least 6 in 6 of his last 8 starts Kyle Tucker is 2-21 (.095) over his last 6 games

is 2-21 (.095) over his last 6 games Cade Horton struck out 8 hitters in his last start after having struck out even six just three times in his 16 starts this season

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

