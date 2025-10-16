Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

After dominating performances from Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the first two games of the National League Championship series, the Dodgers and the Brewers have flown west for at least Games 3 and 4 at Chavez Ravine with Los Angeles in control of the series leading two games to none.

Pat Murphy is undecided or at least has yet to announce who his starting pitcher will be tonight. The Dodgers will send Tyler Glasnow to the bump.

Snell and Yamamoto combined in Games 1 and 2 to pitch 17 innings, giving up just one run, four hits, and one home run while striking out 17 Milwaukee Brewers. The consecutive starts of at least eight innings in a postseason series by Snell and Yamamoto were the first since Madison Bumgarner and Tim Lincecum did it for the San Francisco Giants in the 2010 World Series.

Obviously, the Brewers need to find a way to get their offense on track if they are to climb back into this series. They have just five hits and have scored just two runs through two games. Jackson Chourio is the sparkplug for the Brewers’ offense. He did go yard against Yamamoto to lead off Game 2, but he is just 1-7 in the series after going 8-18 against the Cubs in the Division series. The obvious statement is Milwaukee needs Chourio and his mates to reach base early and often tonight before Glasnow can gain his footing.

Lets dive into Game 3 of the NLCS matchup between the Brewers and the Dodgers and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 3

Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

Time: 6:08PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Brewers at the Dodgers - NLCS Game 3

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Brewers (+163), Dodgers (-201)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+104)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 3

Pitching matchup for October 16, 2025: TBD vs. Tyler Glasnow

Brewers: TBD

Pitching has not been the issue for the Brewers as Milwaukee hurlers have allowed seven runs over the first two games of the NLCS Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.19 ERA)

Last outing: 10/9 vs. Philadelphia - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 3BB, 8Ks

Glasnow has yet to allow a run in 7.2 innings of work in his first two postseason appearances this season

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Dodgers - NLCS Game 3

Christian Yelich is 0-13 over the last 4 games of the playoffs

is 0-13 over the last 4 games of the playoffs William Contreras is 0-7 in this series and 1-16 over the last 4 games of the playoffs

is 0-7 in this series and 1-16 over the last 4 games of the playoffs Shohei Ohtani is 1-16 over his last 4 games and 2-25 over his last 6

is 1-16 over his last 4 games and 2-25 over his last 6 Teoscar Hernandez is 10-34 in the playoffs this season including 4 HRs

is 10-34 in the playoffs this season including 4 HRs Freddie Freeman is 3-10 in this series

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 3 between the Brewers and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

