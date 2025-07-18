Brewers at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

It’s Friday, July 18 and the Brewers (56-40) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (58-39). Quinn Priester is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Tyler Glasnow for Los Angeles.

Los Angeles finished with the most wins in the NL with 58 and was one short of tying Detroit’s MLB-best 59 first-half wins. The All-Star break couldn’t have come quick enough for the Dodgers. Los Angeles lost a season-high seven straight games before winning the past two for a 2-7 record over the last nine.

Milwaukee is arguably the hottest team in the NL right now, but will that continue after the break? The Brewers are one game back of the Cubs for the NL Central lead and in the top spot for the No. 4 seed after ripping off seven consecutive wins to end the first half of the year, including a three-game sweep over the Dodgers.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Dodgers

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, SNLA

Odds for the Brewers at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Brewers (+158), Dodgers (-190)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 10.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Quinn Priester vs. Tyler Glasnow



Brewers: Quinn Priester, (7-2, 3.55 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow, (1-0, 3.52 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 10.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Dodgers

Milwaukee has won seven straight games and went 6-1 ATS in that span

Milwaukee is 3-0 on the ML and ATS versus Los Angeles this year

Los Angeles is 2-7 on the ML in the past nine games

The Dodgers went 5-0 out of the All-Star break last year

The Brewers went 4-1 out of the All-Star break last year

The Brewers have won the last eight with Priester pitching

The Dodgers are 3-3 with Glasnow pitching this season

