Brewers at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22

It’s Tuesday, April 22 and the Brewers (12-11) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (15-8). Jose Quintana is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Jordan Hicks for San Francisco.

Milwaukee won the series-opener against San Francisco, 5-2 yesterday with one run scored in the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. Milwaukee did not score after the second inning of yesterday’s loss.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch the Brewers at Giants

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 9:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNWIX, NBCSBA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Probable starting pitchers for the Brewers at Giants

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Jose Quintana vs. Jordan Hicks

Brewers: Jose Quintana , (2-0, 0.71 ERA)

Last outing: 5.2 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Giants: Jordan Hicks , (1-2, 6.05 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Odds for the Brewers at the Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (+115), Giants (-135)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Brewers ML for the plus-money price:

“The Giants have struggled against left-handed pitching this season with bottom 10 wRC+ ranks. While Jose Quintana isn’t a star-studded pitcher, he has been efficient with a 0.71 ERA so far. The pitching edge is certainly with Milwaukee today, so it’s Brewers ML at +110 or pass for me.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Brewers and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Giants

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 series

4 of the Brewers’ last 5 matchups with the Giants have stayed under the Total

The Giants are 5-2 at home this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: