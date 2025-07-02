Brewers at Mets - Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 2

Its Wednesday, July 2 and the Brewers (47-37) are in Queens to take on the Mets (48-37) in a day/night doubleheader. This is a preview of Game 2.

Jacob Misiorowski, MLB’s latest phenom, is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Blade Tidwell for New York.

Each of tonight’s starters is making his fourth career appearance. It is start #4 for the 23-year-old Misiorowski. He is 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings. Tidwell has not fared as well. He has struggled to date allowing 12 earned runs in just 10.2 innings.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Mets

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, SNY

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Brewers at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (-131), Mets (+109)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Mets - Game 2

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Blade Tidwell

Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (3-0, 1.13 ERA)

Last outing: 6/25 vs. Pittsburgh - 5IP, 0ER, 2H, 2BB, 8Ks Mets: Blade Tidwell (0-1, 10.13 ERA)

Last outing: 6/27 at Pittsburgh - 3.1IP, 4ER, 5H, 2BB, 1K



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Mets

The Brewers are on a 5-game win streak at Citi Field

The Under is 27-19-2 in the Brewers’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.26 units

Rhys Hoskins is 1-15 over his last 5 games

is 1-15 over his last 5 games Brandon Nimmo is riding a 5-game hitting streak (6-19)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 2 between the Brewers and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Brewers and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: