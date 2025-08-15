Brewers at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 15

Its Friday, August 15 and the Brewers (76-44) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (64-58).

Winners of twelve in a row, the Brewers have not yet announced their starting pitcher for tonight’s game. Nick Martinez gets the ball for Cincinnati.

There is no hotter team in baseball than the Brew Crew. Milwaukee is an incredible 45-16 since June 1. Let me do the math for you. That means they are winning 73.8% of the time they step between the lines. The Reds are a distant third in the National League’s Central Division sitting 13 games behind the Brewers. They are, however, within 0.5 games in the race for the final Wild Card in the National League.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Reds

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Brewers at the Reds

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Brewers (-145), Reds (+119)

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+116)

Total: 9 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Reds

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: TBD vs. Nick Martinez

Brewers: TBD Reds: Nick Martinez (10-9, 4.49 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 at Pittsburgh - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Reds

The Brewers have won their last 3 games against divisional opponents

The Over is 4-1 in the Brewers’ last 5 games against NL Central teams

The Brewers have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 4.28 units

Christian Yelich was 7-12 (.583) against the Pirates earlier this week

was 7-12 (.583) against the Pirates earlier this week William Contreras has hit in 5-straight games (10-18)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.

