Brewers at White Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers and betting trends for April 29

Its Tuesday, April 29 and the Brewers (14-15) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (7-21).

Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Bryse Wilson for Chicago.

These teams were each off yesterday. The White Sox and the Brewers have each lost five of their last seven games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at White Sox

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNWIX, CHSN

Odds for the Brewers at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Brewers (-230), White Sox (+188)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at White Sox

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Freddy Peralta vs. Bryse Wilson

Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-2, 2.43 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 at San Francisco - 5IP, 3ER, 5H, 2BB, 3Ks White Sox: Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.30 ERA)

Last outing: 4/23 at Minnesota - 2.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 3BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at White Sox

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL Central teams

Jackson Chourio is 8-14 (.571) over his last 3 games and 12-32 (.375) over his last 7 games

is 8-14 (.571) over his last 3 games and 12-32 (.375) over his last 7 games The Brewers have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.18 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Brewers and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

