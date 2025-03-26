Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27

The Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees open the baseball season Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Freddy Peralta is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Carlos Rodón for New York. Peralta pitched in 32 games last season for the Brewers compiling a record of 11-9 with a 3.68ERA. Rodon also appeared in 32 games but finished with a record of 16-9 with a 3.96ERA.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Yankees

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Time: 3:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Brewers at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Milwaukee Brewers (+130), New York Yankees (-155)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+150), Brewers -1.5 (-185)

Total: 8 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Yankees

Thursday’s pitching matchup (March 27): Freddy Peralta vs. Carlos Rodón

Brewers: Freddy Peralta

Spring Training - 4GP, 13.2IP, 1-2, 8.56 ERA, 16 Ks Yankees: Carlos Rodón

Spring Training - 3GP, 10IP, 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 10 Ks



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Yankees

Austin Wells will bat leadoff for the Yankees after smashing 6 HRs in 46 ABs this Spring

Paul Goldschmidt was 12-39 (.309) this Spring

William Contreras was 16-36 (.444) this Spring

Rhys Hoskins belted 6 HRs in 42ABs this Spring

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Yankees

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Yankees at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 8.00.

