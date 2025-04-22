Cardinals at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 22

Its Tuesday, April 22 and the Cardinals (9-14) are in Atlanta to take on the Braves (9-13).

Andre Pallante is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Nathan Wiles for Atlanta.

The Braves knocked off the Cardinals in the series opener last night. Sean Murphy cracked his fifth home run of the year as part of a five-run outburst by the Braves in the bottom of the eighth. Scott Schwellenbach gave up two earned runs in seven innings but did not earn a decision for Atlanta.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Braves

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 7:15PM EST

Site: Truist Park

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNSO

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cardinals at the Braves

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+180), Braves (-220)

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Braves

Pitching matchup for April 22, 2025: Andre Pallante vs. Nathan Wiles

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-1, 3.22 ERA)

Last outing: 4/17 at Mets - 6IP, 4ER, 7H, 0BB, 2Ks Braves: Nathan Wiles

This will be Wiles major league debut

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Braves

The Braves have won 4 straight games, while the Cardinals have lost 12 of their last 15 on the road

In three starts for Gwinnett (Braves’ Triple A affiliate), Nathan Wiles has yet to record a decision, but he has posted a 0.64 ERA, allowing just one earned run on nine hits and five walks in 14 innings

has yet to record a decision, but he has posted a 0.64 ERA, allowing just one earned run on nine hits and five walks in 14 innings Wiles has registered a 1.00 WHIP and 15 strikeouts

The Cardinals have covered in their last 4 games against the Braves

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Braves

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Braves:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Braves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: