Cardinals at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 5

It’s Tuesday, August 5 and the Cardinals (57-57) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (65-48). Miles Mikolas is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Emmet Sheehan for Los Angeles.

The Cardinals opened the series with a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers as Yohel Pozo delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning. Monday’s contest was the Dodgers first game back on the west coast apozofter a nine-game east coast road trip (5-4 record in that span).

Los Angeles has now alternated wins and losses over the past six games, while St. Louis is 2-4 in that span.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, SNLA, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cardinals at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (+154), Dodgers (-187)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 5, 2025: Miles Mikolas vs. Emmet Sheehan

Cardinals: Miles Mikolas, (6-8, 4.83 ERA)

Last outing: 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan, (2-2, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) thinks the Dodgers will be of value for the next 18 games:

“After a nine-game road trip that went from Boston to Cincinnati to Tampa Bay (5-4 record) — Los Angeles lost its first game back on the west coast, 3-2 to the Cardinals.

In the next 18 games, the Dodgers will be on the west coast for all of them with Colorado being the furthest traveled game. Los Angeles will host St. Louis, Toronto, and San Diego, while visiting San Diego, Colorado, and the Angels — so it’s a decent schedule to back the Dodgers -1.5 for plus-money until August 25th when they head to Cincinnati.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Dodgers

At home this season the Dodgers have won 12 of 22 games following a defeat

The Under is 5-0 in the Dodgers’ last 5 games

The Cardinals have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games at the Dodgers

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: