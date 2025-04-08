Cardinals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 8

Its a Paul Skenes’ Tuesday! The Pirates (3-7) to to get things back on track as their ace takes the mound against the St. Louis Cardinals (4-5).

Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Paul Skenes for Pittsburgh

Monday saw the Pirates double up the Cardinals, 8-4. Andrew McCutchen, Joey Bart, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in a pair of runs for Pittsburgh and Carmen Mlodzinski gave up just a single run over five innings to earn his first win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Pirates

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDS, SNP360

Odds for the Cardinals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+119), Pirates (-139)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 6.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Pirates

Pitching matchup for April 8, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Paul Skenes

Cardinals: Sonny Gray (1-0, 5.73 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 vs. Angels - 6IP, 5ER, 5H, 0BB, 9Ks Pirates: Paul Skenes (1-0, 1.46 ERA)

Last outing: 4/2 at Tampa - 7IP, 0ER, 3H, 0BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Pirates

Cardinals’ pitching ranks as the worst in the National League and it shows in Game Totals which are 8-1-1 to the OVER through 10 games

Pittsburgh’s last 4 games have gone OVER the Game Total

Pittsburgh is 4-7 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Pirates -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 6.0.

