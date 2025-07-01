Cardinals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 1

It’s Tuesday, July 1 and the Cardinals (47-39) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (36-50). Andre Pallante is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Paul Skenes for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates won the opening game of the series in shutout fashion, 7-0 as Andrew Heaney took a no-hitter into the sixth inning. The Cardinals are now 3-1 against the Pirates after the loss. The Buccos are tied for a season-long four-game winning streak and the Cardinals are 3-1 in the last four.

Pittsburgh has scored at least seven runs in four straight games and combined for 37 runs scored and a 4-0 record in that stretch. Their last loss? Five days ago when Skenes was on the bump and had his worst start of the season. Can the Buccos offense stay hot for Skenes or will they revert back to their normal selves? That’s the story of this game.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Pirates

Date: Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, SNP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cardinals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (+140), Pirates (-166)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Pirates

Pitching matchup for July 1, 2025: Andre Pallante vs. Paul Skenes

Cardinals: Andre Pallante, (5-4, 4.43 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Pirates: Paul Skenes, (4-7, 2.12 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the St. Louis Cardinals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Pirates

Pittsburgh is 8-9 this season when Paul Skenes pitches

pitches St. Louis is 9-7 this season when Andre Pallante pitches

pitches The Cardinals have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

4 of the Cardinals’ last 5 matchups with the Pirates have stayed under the Total

The Pirates have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.97 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: