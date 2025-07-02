Cardinals at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2

It’s Wednesday, July 2 and the Cardinals (47-40) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (37-50). Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Mitch Keller for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates continued its hot play with a 1-0 win on a Henry Davis sacrifice fly in the eight inning of Game 2 in the series. Pittsburgh has a chance to sweep the Cardinals — revenge for St. Louis sweeping Pittsburgh earlier in the season.

Pittsburgh has scored 38 runs during their season-long five-game winning streak and 55 runs during the current 7-2 stretch they’re on. St. Louis is 10-5 in the last 15 games despite losing the past two games.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Pirates

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, SNP, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cardinals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (-140), Pirates (+118)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Pirates

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Mitch Keller

Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (8-2, 3.36 ERA)

Last outing: 9.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hit Allowed, 0 Walks, and 11 Strikeouts Pirates: Mitch Keller, (2-10, 3.90 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cardinals and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Pirates

The Pirates have a losing record (10-17) in divisional matchups this season

The under has cashed in the Pirates’ last three head-to-heads against the Cardinals with Mitch Keller starting

The Pirates have covered in three straight games with Mitch Keller as their opening pitcher

The Pirates are 1-5 on the ML in the last six games that Mitch Keller pitches

pitches The Cardinals are 8-1 in the last nine Sonny Gray starts

starts The Cardinals are 3-2 on the ML against the Pirates

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: