Cardinals at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 21

It’s Thursday, August 21 and the Cardinals (63-65) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (61-66). Sonny Gray is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Joe Boyle for Tampa Bay.

The Cardinals lost its past outing 6-2 to the Marlins, but won the series to snap a five-game losing streak ahead of this matchup. The Rays are coming off being swept by the Yankees in two-games and a loss to the Giants for three consecutive losses.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Rays

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 7:35PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNSUN

Odds for the Cardinals at the Rays

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (-121), Rays (+101)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Rays

Pitching matchup for August 21, 2025: Sonny Gray vs. Joe Boyle

Cardinals: Sonny Gray, (11-6, 4.30 ERA)

Last outing: 10.80 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Rays: Joe Boyle, (1-2, 4.68 ERA)

Last outing: 18.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Cardinals and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Rays

Tampa Bay is 0-3 in the last 3 games

Tampa Bay is 3-3 in the last 6 games

St. Louis is 2-6 over the past 9 games

St. Louis is 4-5 in the past 9 road games

At home this season the Rays have won 17 of 32 games following a defeat

The Rays’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

It has been 3 games since the Rays last covered the Run Line

