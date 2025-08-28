Cubs at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 28

It’s Thursday, August 28 and the Cubs (76-57) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (65-68). Shota Imanaga is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Logan Webb for San Francisco.

The Giants are rolling as they have won four straight games over the Cubs and Brewers as they climb back to .500. Chicago attempts to get back in the win column by avoiding a sweep in San Francisco. The Cubs haven’t lost three consecutive games since July 22-24.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Giants

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, NBCSBA

Odds for the Cubs at the Giants

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Cubs (+101), Giants (-121)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Giants

Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Shota Imanaga vs. Logan Webb

Cubs: Shota Imanaga, (8-6, 3.03 ERA)

Last outing: 2.57 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Giants: Logan Webb, (12-9, 3.13 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Giants

The Giants are 4-0 in the last 4 games

The Giants are 4-1 versus the Cubs this season

The Cubs are 0-2 in the last 2 games but 3-2 in the past 5

This season the Giants pitcher Logan Webb has an ERA of 3.14

The Giants have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.56 units

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Giants

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Cubs and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

