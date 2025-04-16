Cubs at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 16

Its Wednesday, April 16 and the Cubs (12-8) are in San Diego for the final game of their three-game series against the Padres (14-4).

Matthew Boyd is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Nick Pivetta for San Diego.

Last night the Cubs evened the series at one game apiece with a 2-1 win in ten innings. Ryan Pressley got his first win with Chicago with a perfect ninth inning and Caleb Thielbar notched his first save retiring the Padres in the tenth.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Padres

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 4:10PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: MARQ, SDPA

Odds for the Cubs at the Padres

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Cubs (+101), Padres (-121)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Padres

Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Matthew Boyd vs. Nick Pivetta

Cubs: Matthew Boyd (1-1, 1.59 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 at Dodgers - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 3BB, 7Ks Padres: Nick Pivetta (2-1, 1.59 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 vs. Colorado - 7IP. 0ER, 3H, 1BB, 10Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Padres

The Padres are now 13-5 on the Run Line this season

Cubs’ games are 13-6-1 to the OVER this season

Fernando Tatis Jr. is riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-25) but his batting average has actually dropped during the streak to .354

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-25) but his batting average has actually dropped during the streak to .354 With two more hits yesterday, Kyle Tucker is hitting .313

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Cubs and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Cubs and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Cubs at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

