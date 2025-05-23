Cubs at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 23

It’s Friday, May 23 and the Cubs (30-20) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (25-26). Matthew Boyd is slated to take the mound for Chicago against Hunter Greene for Cincinnati.

Chicago has won back-to-back games and five of the past six, plus three-straight series. The Reds have lost back-to-back games after winning five straight contests,

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Cubs at Reds

Date: Friday, May 23, 2025

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: MARQ, FDSNOH

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Cubs at the Reds

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Cubs (-115), Reds (-104)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cubs at Reds

Pitching matchup for May 23, 2025: Matthew Boyd vs. Hunter Greene

Cubs: Matthew Boyd, (4-2, 2.98 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Reds: Hunter Greene, (4-2, 2.37 ERA)

Last outing: 3.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cubs and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Cubs and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cubs at Reds

The Cubs have won 7 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

The Under is 6-2 (75%) when Hunter Greene has opened for the Reds

has opened for the Reds The Reds have covered in 4 of their last 5 games with Hunter Greene as the opener to return 2.34 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

