Diamondbacks at Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 28

Its Thursday, August 28 and the Diamondbacks (65-69) are in Milwaukee looking to take a second straight against the Brewers (83-51).

Nabil Crismatt is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Jose Quintana for Milwaukee.

It was an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel last night as Ryne Nelson and three Arizona relievers combined to allow ten hits but just two runs to the Brewers in a 3-2 win. Aaron Ashby started in a bullpen game and Erick Fedde took the loss for Milwaukee.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Brewers

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 2:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ARID, FDSNWI, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (+142), Brewers (-170)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Brewers

Pitching matchup for August 28, 2025: Nabil Crismatt vs. Jose Quintana

Diamondbacks: Nabil Crismatt (1-0, 1.00 ERA)

Last outing: August 23 vs. Cincinnati - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Brewers: Jose Quintana (10-4, 3.32 ERA)

Last outing: August 22 vs. San Francisco - 3.38 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Brewers

Nabil Crismatt has allowed 1 run in 9 innings over 2 starts since arriving in Arizona

has allowed 1 run in 9 innings over 2 starts since arriving in Arizona Christian Yelich has hit in 6 straight games (10-23)

has hit in 6 straight games (10-23) Corbin Carroll had his 13-game hitting streak stopped last night

had his 13-game hitting streak stopped last night The Brewers have won 13 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Arizona Diamondbacks at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

