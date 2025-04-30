Diamondbacks at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for April 30

It’s Wednesday, April 30 and the Diamondbacks (15-14) are in Queens to take on the Mets (21-9). Corbin Burnes is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Huascar Brazobán for New York.

The Mets won Game 1 of the series, 8-3, and have won three of the past four games overall. New York has scored 27 runs in the last two games, while Arizona is 1-5 in the previous six contests.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Mets

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: ARID, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-112), Mets (-104)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Diamondbacks at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 30, 2025: Corbin Burnes vs. Huascar Brazobán

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes, (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Mets: Huascar Brazobán, (1-0, 1.56 ERA)

Last outing: 1.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 1 Strikeout

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Corbin Burnes Under 17.5 Outs:

“New York’s offense is clicking right now with 27 runs over the last two games and Corbin Burnes has been a shell of himself. Burnes has walked at least two hitters in four of five starts and allowed two or more runs in four games. I could only lean toward the Mets ML and Under 17.5 outs for Burnes.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Mets

The Mets have won 17 of their last 20 games at home

Six of the Diamondbacks’ last eight road trips to the Mets have gone over the Total

The Mets are up 3.27 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Citi Field

