Diamondbacks at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 25

Its Friday, July 25 and the Diamondbacks (50-53) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (42-61).

Ryne Nelson is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Mike Burrows for Pittsburgh.

After being swept this past weekend by the White Sox, the team in last in the American League Central, the Pirates bounced back and swept the team in first in the AL Central, the Detroit Tigers. The Bucs limited the Tigers to six runs over the three-game series.

Arizona arrives in the Steel City minus their first baseman, Josh Naylor, who was dealt to the Seattle Mariners Thursday evening for prospects. They also arrive without a win in their last three games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Pirates

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: ARID, SNP

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-121), Pirates (+101)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Pirates

Pitching matchup for July 25, 2025: Ryne Nelson vs. Mike Burrows

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (6-2, 3.52 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. St. Louis - 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Pirates: Mike Burrows (1-3, 4.70 ERA)

Last outing: July 19 vs. White Sox - 3.60 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Pirates

The Diamondbacks have won their last 3 games against National League teams

With Michael Burrows on the bump in Pittsburgh this season the Over is 5-1 (83%)

on the bump in Pittsburgh this season the Over is 5-1 (83%) Betting the Pirates on the Run Line with Michael Burrows as the opener would have returned a 1.79-unit profit in 2025

as the opener would have returned a 1.79-unit profit in 2025 Bryan Reynolds has hits in 3 straight games (6-13) and in 7 of his last 8 games (12-32)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: