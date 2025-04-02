Diamondbacks at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends and stats for April 2

Its Wednesday, April 2 and the Diamondbacks (3-2) are in the Bronx to take on the Yankees (3-1) in Game 2 of this three-game series.

Zac Gallen is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Carlos Rodón for New York

Last night, Eugenio Suarez hit a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning as the Diamondbacks rallied for a 7-5 win over the Yankees. In his debut for Arizona, Corbin Burnes gave up four runs (two earned) in 4.1 innings. Anthony Volpe homered again for the Yankees. The Shortstop has three hits this season...all are home runs.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Yankees

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Arizona Diamondbacks (+113), New York Yankees (-133)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Yankees

Wednesday’s pitching matchup for April 2, 2025: Zac Gallen vs. Carlos Rodón

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 vs. Cubs - 4 IP, 4 ER, 4 Hits, 4 BB, 4 Ks Yankees: Carlos Rodón , (1-0, 1.69 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 vs. Brewers - 5.1 IP, 1 ER, 4 Hits, 2 BB, 7 Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Yankees

The Yankees went 21-15 (.583) last season with Carlos Rodon as the starting pitcher

as the starting pitcher The Under has cashed in 6 of the Yankees’ last 7 home games with Carlos Rodon as the starter

as the starter Arizona has covered the spread in 3 of their 5 games this season

Jasson Dominguez hit his first home run of the season las tnight

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Yankees -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

