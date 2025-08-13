Dodgers at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 13

It’s Wednesday, August 13 and the Dodgers (68-52) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (58-62). Shohei Ohtani is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Kyle Hendricks for Los Angeles.

The Angels rallied into extras to take down the Dodgers to give the Halos a chance for the season sweep over the cross-town rivals. The Angels are 5-0 versus the Dodgers this season and stole Tuesday’s meeting, 7-6 in thrilling fashion.

Shohei Ohtani homered for the lead in the top of the 9th, then Nolan Schanuel recorded a RBI sac fly to tie up before Jo Adell brought in the game-winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Angels

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNW, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Angels

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-201), Angels (+167)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Angels

Pitching matchup for August 13, 2025: Shohei Ohtani vs. Kyle Hendricks

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani, (0-0, 2.37 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Angels: Kyle Hendricks, (6-8, 4.63 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Angels

The Angels are 5-0 versus the Dodgers this season

The Angels are 3- in the last 4 games

The Dodgers are 0-3 in the last 3 games

The Dodgers have a winning record (21-17) in matchups against American League teams this season

The Dodgers’ last 3 road games at the Angels have gone over the Total

The Angels have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 2.53 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: