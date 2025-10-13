Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

After outlasting the Chicago Cubs in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Dodgers beginning tonight for the National League pennant.

Feels like we just went through this exercise with Milwaukee and we did prior to Game 5 of the NLDS. Pat Murphy has not yet announced his starter for Game 1. (He has announced Freddy Peralta will take the ball for Game 2 Tuesday.) Murphy’s options are the same as they were for Game 5 a handful of days ago: Jose Quintana, Quinn Priester, or an arm out of the bullpen. He chose Door #3 for the Brew Crew’s last game. As we noted prior to Game 5 of the NLDS, Quintana offers plenty of postseason experience, Priester offers a rested arm (but one that got rocked against the Cubs), and the bullpen features a variety of arms including the rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. Stay tuned.

The Dodgers enter the series rested and confident. Blake Snell has started one game in each of LA’s first two rounds of the playoffs and won both games. Against the Phillies in the Division Round, the Cy Young winner allowed just one hit and struck out nine over six, shutout innings. On a staff of aces, Snell has been the most reliable pitcher this postseason for the Dodgers.

Lets dive into Game 1 of the NLCS and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 1

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TBS

Odds for the Dodgers at the Brewers - NLCS Game 1

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-157), Milwaukee Brewers (+128)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+109)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Brewers - NLCS Game 1

Pitching matchup for October 13, 2025: Blake Snell vs. TBD

Dodgers: Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA)

Last outing: 10/6 at Philadelphia - 6IP, 0ER, 1H, 4BB, 9Ks

Snell has struck out 9 in each of his 2 postseason starts and at least 9 in 4 of his last 5 appearances overall Brewers: TBD



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Brewers

As a team, the Brewers have 5 hits in 33ABs (.152) against Blake Snell

William Contreras and Blake Perkins each have 1 extra base hit against Snell in their careers

and each have 1 extra base hit against Snell in their careers Christian Yelich is 2-6 (.333) in his career against Snell

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s NLCS Game 1 between the Dodgers and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.5.

