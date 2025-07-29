Dodgers at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 29

It’s Tuesday, July 29 and the Dodgers (62-45) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (56-51). Tyler Glasnow is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Nick Lodolo for Cincinnati.

Los Angels won the series opener, 5-2, to break a short two-game losing streak. The Dodgers are 4-6 over the last 10 games since the All-Star break and won one of three series. The loss for the Reds snapped a four-game winning streak and 6-4 after the break.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Reds

Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: SNLA, FDSNOH

Odds for the Dodgers at the Reds

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-152), Reds (+127)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 29, 2025: Tyler Glasnow vs. Nick Lodolo

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow, (1-1, 2.75 ERA)

Last outing: 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 12 Strikeouts Reds: Nick Lodolo, (8-6, 3.08 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Reds

The Reds are 7-3 in their last 10 home games

5 of the Dodgers’ last 6 matchups with the Reds have stayed under the Total

The Dodgers are 4-6 since the All-Star break

