World Series Game 3 Dodgers vs. Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, and stats

Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed just 1 run in 6.1 innings and Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez smacked back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning as the Dodgers won Game 2 of the World Series Saturday Night by the score of 4-2. Carlos Rodon allowed all four runs in just 3.1 innings and Aaron Judge struck out three times as the Series shifts to the Bronx with Los Angeles leading two games to none. They are now prohibitive favorites (-450) to win the Series against New York (+340).

NLCS MVP Tommy Edman started the Dodgers’ scoring with his 2nd home run of the postseason in the bottom of the 2nd. Juan Soto hit his 4th home run of the playoffs and Giancarlo Stanton drove in his 14th run of the playoffs to account for the Yankees’ two runs Saturday Night.

Clarke Schmidt takes the mound in what is just short of a must-win for the Yankees. The Dodgers will send Walker Buehler to the mound as they try to put a stranglehold on the Series.

Lets dive in and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers @ Yankees – World Series Game 3

● Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

● Time: 8:08 PM ET

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

World Series Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees

The latest odds as of Sunday Night:

● Moneyline: New York Yankees (-145), Los Angeles Dodgers (+120)

● Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+145), Dodgers +1.5 (-175)

● Total: 8.5

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for Los Angeles @ New York – World Series Game 3

● Monday’s pitching matchup (October 28): Walker Buehler vs. Clarke Schmidt

○ Dodgers: Buehler (0-1, 6.00 ERA) – the veteran has made 2 playoff starts allowing 10 hits and 6 earned runs in 9 innings while striking out 6.

○ Yankees: Schmidt (0-0, 3.86 ERA) – in 2 playoff starts Schmidt has given up a total of 9 hits and 4 earned runs over 9.1 innings while striking out 6.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expected Starting Pitchers for upcoming World Series games

Yankees:

Game 4 Luis Gil (0-0, 4.50 ERA)

Game 5 Gerrit Cole

Game 6 Carlos Rodon

Game 7 TBD

Dodgers:

Game 4 TBD

Game 5 Jack Flaherty

Game 6 Yashinobu Yamamoto

Game 7 TBD

An interesting bet for the World Series: Series Home Run Leader

Freddie Freeman +150

Giancarlo Stanton +350

Juan Soto +450

Teoscar Hernandez +700

Aaron Judge +1400

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers @ Yankees: World Series Game 3

· Aaron Judge is now hitting .199 in his career in the postseason. He joins Reggie Sanders as the only 2 players in history to have 200 postseason ABs and bat below .200. He is 1-9 in the World Series and 1 for his last 13 in the playoffs (last 3 games).

· Anthony Volpe is 0-8 through 2 games of the World Series.

· Shohei Ohtani is 1-8 in the World Series with 1 RBI.

· Mookie Betts is 2-7 in the World Series with 2 runs scored.

· The Dodgers are 10-3 ATS this postseason.

· The Dodgers are 10-2-1 to the OVER this postseason.

· New York is 5-6 ATS this postseason.

· The Yankees are 5-6 to the OVER this postseason.

· The Dodgers have won 14 of their last 21 home games.

Playoff History for New York and Los Angeles

· These teams 1st met in the World Series in 1941 (Yankees won 4-1).

· The 1981 Series was their most recent meeting (Dodgers won 4-2).

· Overall, New York has won 8 of the previous 11 meetings against LA.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Game 3 of the World Series between New York and Los Angeles

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s Game 3 between the Dodgers and the Yankees:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

· Total Runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the OVER of 8.5 Total Runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)