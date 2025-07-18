Giants at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 18

Its Friday, July 18 and the Giants (52-45) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (55-41).

Justin Verlander is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

The Jays won 11 of 13 games heading into the All-Star Break to assume first place in the American League East by two games over the New York Yankees. The offense has been exceptional for Toronto averaging 6.2 runs per game over their last 13 games.

The Giants entered the Break looking like they are ready to make a push in the National League West and Wild Card races. They return to the diamond having won six of their last eight. To really make some noise San Francisco needs Rafael Devers to start cooking. Devers is hitting just .205 in July (8-39).

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Blue Jays

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, Sportsnet, MLBN

Odds for the Giants at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Giants (+114), Blue Jays (-135)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for July 18, 2025: Justin Verlander vs. Chris Bassitt

Giants: Justin Verlander (0-7, 4.70 ERA)

Last outing: July 9 vs. Philadelphia - 6IP, 2ER, 7H, 0BB, 7Ks Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (9-4, 4.12 ERA)

Last outing: 7/13 at Athletics - 1IP, 0ER, 0H, 0BB, 1K

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Blue Jays

Betting the Blue Jays on the Money Line is up 6.40 units with Chris Bassitt as the starting pitcher at home

as the starting pitcher at home The Under is 11-8 (58%) in the Blue Jays’ games this season with Chris Bassitt on the bump

on the bump With Chris Bassitt starting, the Blue Jays are up 5.71 units on the Run Line at Rogers Centre in 2025

starting, the Blue Jays are up 5.71 units on the Run Line at Rogers Centre in 2025 George Springer is 0-12 in his last 4 games and just 2-23 in his last 7.

is 0-12 in his last 4 games and just 2-23 in his last 7. Heliot Ramos was 1-13 in the 3-game series against the Dodgers heading into the Break

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Giants and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

