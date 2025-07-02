Giants at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 2

It’s Wednesday, July 2 and the Giants (45-41) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (43-42). Landen Roupp is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks put up eight runs on nine hits yesterday in an 8-2 win over the Giants.

Zac Gallen was lights out on the mound for the Diamondbacks. He struck out 10 batters and only gave up five hits and one earned run in 7.0 innings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Diamondbacks

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: Dbacks.TV, NBCS BA

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Giants at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Giants (+111), Diamondbacks (-132)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Landen Roupp vs. Merrill Kelly

Giants: Landen Roupp, (6-5, 3.43 ERA)

Last outing (Chicago White Sox, 6/27): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly, (7-4, 3.49 ERA)

Last outing (Miami Marlins, 6/27): 5.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have three straight home wins over the Giants with Merrill Kelly starting

With Merrill Kelly as the opener five of the Diamondbacks’ last seven home games have gone over the Total

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in three straight games at the Diamondbacks

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Giants and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: