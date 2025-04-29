Giants at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29

It’s Tuesday, April 29 and the Giants (19-10) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (17-11). Logan Webb is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Nick Pivetta for San Diego.

The Giants and Padres both had an off day on Monday, so the bullpens should be fresher entering this matchup. San Francisco is coming off a walk-off little-league home run in the 9th inning on Sunday to beat the Rangers (3-2) in their last start. For San Diego, the Padres have lost four straight games, including a series sweep capped off by a 4-2 loss to the Rays on Sunday.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Padres

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 9:40 PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, SDPA

Odds for the Giants at the Padres

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Giants (-126), Padres (+106)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 6.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Giants at Padres

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Logan Webb vs. Nick Pivetta

Giants: Logan Webb, (3-1, 1.98 ERA)

Last outing: 6.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Padres: Nick Pivetta, (4-1, 1.20 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the No Runs First Innings (NRFI):

“This game has a lowly total of 6.5 — the lowest on the board today. With that in mind, I have to lean toward no runs to be scored in the first inning. The NRFI is 4-2 in Webb’s six starts this season and 4-1 in Pivetta’s five starts, including four consecutive winners. I will buy into that trend and the low total for a -135 price on the NRFI as a fun sweat.”

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Padres

The Padres have won 3 straight matchups against NL West teams

9 of the Padres’ last 11 home games stayed under the Total

The Padres have failed to cover the Run Line in 7 of their last 9 games

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Giants and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 6.0.

