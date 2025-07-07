Guardians at Astros prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 7

Its Monday, July 7 and the Guardians (40-48) are in Houston to open a series agaist the Astros (55-35).

Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Colton Gordon for Houston.

The Guardians have lost their last ten games. This past weekend they were swept by the Tigers. Cleveland is now 15.5 games behind Detroit and seven games back in the Wildcard race.

The Astros swept the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine over the weekend. They have now won five of their last six to maintain control of the American League West. Sunday, Jose Altuve went yard, and Ryan Gusto allowed just one run over six innings to earn his sixth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Astros

Date: Monday, July 7, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Minute Maid Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: CLEG, SCHN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Astros

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+136), Astros (-162)

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Astros

Pitching matchup for July 7, 2025: Tanner Bibee vs. Colton Gordon

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-9, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Cubs - 4IP, 5ER, 6H, 4BB, 5Ks Astros: Colton Gordon (3-1, 4.37 ERA)

Last outing: 7/1 at Colorado - 4.2IP, 4ER, 9H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Astros

The Astros have won 4 of their last 5 home series against the Guardians

The Under is 4-1 in the Guardians’ last 5 road games

The Guardians have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.53 units

After hitting .221 in June, Christian Walker is hitting .429 (12-28) through 6 games in July

is hitting .429 (12-28) through 6 games in July Jose Altuve has hit in 5 straight games (10-20)

has hit in 5 straight games (10-20) Rookie Cam Smith was 0-5 Sunday but is 11-30 (.367) overall in July

was 0-5 Sunday but is 11-30 (.367) overall in July Jose Ramirez is 3-22 (.136) through six games in July

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Astros

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Guardians and the Astros:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Houston Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: