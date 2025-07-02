Guardians at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 2

Its Wednesday, July 2 and the Guardians (40-43) are in Chicago to take on the Cubs (50-35).

Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Shota Imanaga for Chicago.

The Cubs took the opener in the series by the score of 5-2 last night. Carson Kelly went 2-2 and drove in three runs to pace the offense and Matthew Boyd allowed five hits and two runs over seven innings to earn his eighth win of the season.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Cubs

Date: Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Time: 8:05PM EST

Site: Wrigley Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: CLEG, MARQ, MLBN

Odds for the Guardians at the Cubs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+134), Cubs (-159)

Spread: Cubs -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Cubs

Pitching matchup for July 2, 2025: Tanner Bibee vs. Shota Imanaga

Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-8, 3.90 ERA)

Last outing: 6/26 vs. Toronto - 6IP, 2ER, 3H, 0BB, 7Ks Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.54 ERA)

Last outing: 6/26 at St. Louis - 5IP, 0ER, 1H, 1BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Cubs

The Cubs have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Guardians’ last 3 against the Cubs have stayed under the Total

The Guardians have failed to cover the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 games

Pete Crow-Armstrong snapped an 0-11 streak with a couple of hits last night

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Cubs

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Guardians and the Cubs:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Cubs on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

