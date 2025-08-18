Guardians at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends for August 18

It’s Monday, August 18 and the Guardians (63-60) are in Phoenix to take on the Diamondbacks (60-65). Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

Both the Guardians and Diamondbacks are coming off being swept in three-game series. Cleveland was swept by Atlanta whereas Arizona was downed by Colorado. This three-game series is the only meeting of the season between Cleveland and Arizona.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Diamondbacks

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Chase Field

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: CLEG, ARID

Odds for the Guardians at the Diamondbacks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Guardians (-102), Diamondbacks (-116)

Spread: Diamondbacks 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Diamondbacks

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. Zac Gallen

Guardians: Gavin Williams, (7-4, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: 12.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen, (9-12, 5.31 ERA)

Last outing: 5.40 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 1 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Diamondbacks

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Guardians and the Diamondbacks:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Diamondbacks

Cleveland is 0-3 in the last 3 games and 2-4 in the past 6

Arizona is 0-3 in the last 3 games and 3-3 in the past 6

The Diamondbacks have won 3 straight matchups against the Guardians with Zac Gallen opening

This season the Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen has an ERA of 5.31

With Zac Gallen as the starter the Diamondbacks have covered in 3 straight games

