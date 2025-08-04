Guardians at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

Its Monday, August 4 and the Guardians (56-55) are in Queens to open a series against the Mets (63-49).

Slade Cecconi is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Sean Manaea for New York.

The Mets lost a series at home over the weekend to San Francisco. Rafael Devers and the Giants ripped Frankie Montas and New York Sunday afternoon, 12-4.

The Guardians lost to Minnesota yesterday, 5-4 but did take two of three against the Twins over the weekend.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Mets

Date: Monday, August 4, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: CLEG, SNY

Odds for the Guardians at the Mets

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+148), Mets (-179)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 4, 2025: Slade Cecconi vs. Sean Manaea

Guardians: Slade Cecconi (5-4, 3.77 ERA)

Last outing: July 28 vs. Colorado - 3.86 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mets: Sean Manaea (1-1, 2.08 ERA)

Last outing: July 29 at San Diego - 1.80 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Mets

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 home games against American League teams

Sean Manaea has allowed one run in each of his 4 starts since returning from the disabled list

has allowed one run in each of his 4 starts since returning from the disabled list Francisco Lindor is enjoying a modest 3-game hitting streak (5-11)

is enjoying a modest 3-game hitting streak (5-11) The Guardians have covered the Run Line in 3 straight road games against the Mets

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

