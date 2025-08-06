Guardians at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 6

Its Wednesday, August 6 and the Guardians (58-55) are in Queens looking for a sweep of the Mets (63-51).

Gavin Williams is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against David Peterson for New York.

The Mets are reeling. They have now lost four of their last five after last night’s 3-2 loss to the Guardians. Cleveland managed just six hits off of Clay Holmes and the Mets bullpen, but it was enough thanks to Steven Kwan’s RBI single in the seventh against Tyler Rogers.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Mets

Date: Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: CLEG, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Guardians at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Guardians (+146), Mets (-175)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Mets

Pitching matchup for August 6, 2025: Gavin Williams vs. David Peterson

Guardians: Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.33 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 vs. Minnesota - 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts Mets: David Peterson (7-4, 2.84 ERA)

Last outing: August 1 vs. San Francisco - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Mets

Despite winning their last 2, the Guardians have still lost 12 of their last 20 games against teams with winning records

Steven Kwan is 4-9 through 2 games of this series

is 4-9 through 2 games of this series Brandon Nimmo has struck out in 6 of his last 9 plate appearances

has struck out in 6 of his last 9 plate appearances The Guardians have covered in their last 3 games against the Mets

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

