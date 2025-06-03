Guardians at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 3

It’s Tuesday, June 3 and the Guardians (32-26) are in Bronx to take on the Yankees (36-22). Tanner Bibee is slated to take the mound for Cleveland against Carlos Rodón for New York.

The Yankees are 6-2 over the last eight games and 10-3 in the past 13 outings, while the Guardians have won three of the previous four games and a 2-1 series victory over the Angels.

New York has won three straight starts with Rodon on the mound (7-5 overall) compared to Cleveland who is 6-5 overall with Bibee, but 1-3 in the past four.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Guardians at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: CLEG, YES, TBS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Guardians at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Guardians (+155), Yankees (-187)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Guardians at Yankees

Pitching matchup for June 3, 2025: Tanner Bibee vs. Carlos Rodón

Guardians: Tanner Bibee, (4-5, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Yankees: Carlos Rodón, (7-3, 2.60 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Guardians and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes an Aaron Judge homer to get the blood flowing on a Tuesday night:

“Aaron Judge has yet to hit a homer against the Guardians this season on 12 at-bats, but hit .583 with seven hits, two doubles, two walks and one RBI. For +150 or better, I will be backing him to hit a homer in each game of the series until he does it.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Guardians and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cleveland Guardians at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Guardians at Yankees

The Yankees have won their last 3 matchups against the Guardians with Carlos Rodon as starting pitcher

The Yankees’ last 3 home games with Carlos Rodon as their starting pitcher have gone under the Total

The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 4 straight home games against the Guardians

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

