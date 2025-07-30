Mariners at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 30

Its Wednesday, July 30 and the Mariners (57-51) are in Sacramento close out their series against the Athletics (47-63).

Bryan Woo is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Jeffrey Springs for Oakland.

These clubs have split the first two games of the series. Last night the Athletics rolled to a 6-1 win with Brent Rooker and Shea Langeliers going yard to pace the attack. Luis Severino allowed one run over five innings to gain his fifth win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Athletics

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Site: Sutter Health Park

City: Sacramento, CA

Network/Streaming: RSNW, NBCSCA, MLBN

Odds for the Mariners at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-148), Athletics (+124)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Athletics

Pitching matchup for July 30, 2025: Bryan Woo vs. Jeffrey Springs

Mariners: Bryan Woo (8-5, 2.91 ERA)

Last outing: July 25 at Angels - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (9-7, 4.13 ERA)

Last outing: July 25 at Houston - 3.00 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Athletics

The Athletics have lost 26 of 46 games this season following a win

The Athletics’ last 4 home games have stayed under the Total

The Athletics have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.44 units

Julio Rodriguez is 2-12 over his last three games

is 2-12 over his last three games Nick Kurtz (0-2) saw his 14-game hitting streak snapped last night

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Mariners and the Athletics:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

