Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

The top two seeds in the American League playoffs meet for the pennant beginning Sunday night in Toronto as the Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners. Bryce Miller gets the ball for Seattle and Kevin Gausman takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

Toronto earned the right to host the ALCS after taking out the Yankees in four games in the Division series. The Jays’ offense was ridiculous in the series scoring 34 runs in just those four games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was the catalyst against the Bronx Bombers hitting .529 (9-17) with three home runs and nine runs batted in the series.

The Mariners’ series against Detroit featured three one-run games. Whereas Toronto’s series win was a testament to their bats, Seattle’s win featured good pitching and good hitting, but rarely both on the same night. As he did during the regular season, Cal Raleigh led the way for the Mariners with eight hits in 21 trips to the plate including one home run.

Lets dive deeper into Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Blue Jays and the Mariners and see where the numbers lead us.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 1

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Time: 8:03PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Mariners at the Blue Jays - ALCS Game 1

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (+143), Toronto Blue Jays (-175)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+104)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 1

Pitching matchup for October 12, 2025: Bryce Miller vs. Kevin Gausman

Mariners: Bryce Miller (Reg. Season: 4-6, 5.68 ERA)

Last outing: 10/8 at Detroit - 4.1IP, 2ER, 4H, 0 BB, 2Ks Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (Reg. Season: 10-11, 3.59 ERA)

Last outing: 10/4 vs. Yankees - 5.2IP, 1ER, 4H, 2BB, 3Ks



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 1

Randy Arozarena is 5-17 (.294) with 1 HR in his career against Kevin Gausman

is 5-17 (.294) with 1 HR in his career against Cal Raleigh is 6-14 (.429) with 3 HRs in his career against Gausman

is 6-14 (.429) with 3 HRs in his career against Gausman Eugenio Suarez is 7-22 (.318) in his career against Gausman

is 7-22 (.318) in his career against Gausman Bryce Miller has struck out no more than 4 in any of his last 4 starts

has struck out no more than 4 in any of his last 4 starts Bryce Miller appeared in 1 game this season against the Jays on May 11 giving up 8 hits and 7 runs over 5 innings



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s ALCS Game 1 between the Mariners and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between the Mariners and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.



