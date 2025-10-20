Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 7 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats

Rookie Trey Yesavage allowed just two runs over 5.2 innings while striking out seven and the Toronto Blue Jays staved off elimination and forced a Game 7 in their American League Championship series with a 6-2 win against the Seattle Mariners.

Valdimir Guerrero Jr. continued his torrid October with two more hits including his sixth home run of the postseason to pace the attack. The first baseman is now hitting .462 during the playoffs. Addison Barger also went deep for Toronto. Josh Naylor went yard for the Mariners.

Game 7 is tonight. George Kirby takes the ball for Seattle. Shane Bieber will be on the mound for Toronto. It will be the Jays’ first Game 7 in 40 years and the Mariners’ first in franchise history. Toronto has not claimed the American League pennant since 1993. Seattle is seeking the American League championship and a subsequent trip to the World Series for the first time in franchise history.

Fun Fact: Trey Yesavage made his major league debut on September 15 of this season and has now defeated the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners in the playoffs.

Fun Fact 2: Yesavage escaped bases-loaded jams in the third and fourth innings. Each threat ended with the rookie getting the Mariners to ground into a double play. Seattle became the first team to ground into double plays with the bases loaded in consecutive innings in the playoffs since at least 1940.

Lets dive into Game 7 and see what the numbers tell us.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 7

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Time: 8:08PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: FOX

Odds for the Mariners at the Blue Jays - ALCS Game 7

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Seattle Mariners (+110), Toronto Blue Jays (-133)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+154)

Total: 7.5 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 7

Pitching matchup for October 20, 2025: George Kirby vs. Shane Bieber

Mariners: George Kirby (10-8, 4.21 ERA)

Last Outing: 10/15 vs. Toronto - 4IP, 8ER, 8H, 2BB, 4Ks

Kirby gave up 3 HRs in his last start and has given up 4 through 14 innings this postseason Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (4-2, 3.57 ERA)

Last Outing: 10/15 at Seattle - 6IP, 2ER, 4H, 1BB, 8Ks

Bieber allowed 3 runs in just 2.2 innings in the Division series against the Yankees

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Blue Jays - ALCS Game 7

Vald Guerrero Jr. is 5-12 (.417) with 1 HR in his career against George Kirby

is 5-12 (.417) with 1 HR in his career against Andres Gimenez is 3-8 (.375) in his career against Kirby

is 3-8 (.375) in his career against Kirby The Jays as a team are batting .310 against Kirby

Eugenio Suarez has struck out 9 times in 20ABs and is 4-20 (.200) against Shane Bieber

has struck out 9 times in 20ABs and is 4-20 (.200) against J.P. Crawford is 7-14 (.500) in his career against Bieber

is 7-14 (.500) in his career against Bieber The Mariners are hitting a collective .221 (29-131) against Bieber

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s Game 7 between the Mariners and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Blue Jays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 7.5.

