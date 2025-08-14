Mariners at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 14

Its Thursday, August 14 and the Mariners (67-54) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (54-66) this afternoon.

Logan Evans is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

The Orioles evened the series at a game apiece with a 4-3 victory last night. After Seattle tied the game with two in the top of the ninth Baltimore walked it off thanks to a double by Jackson Holliday that scored Dylan Carson. The win for the O’s snapped the Mariners’ eight-game winning streak.

Lets dive into the series finale and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Orioles

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 1:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: RSNW, MASN2 MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mariners at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Mariners (-131), Orioles (+110)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Orioles

Pitching matchup for August 14, 2025: Logan Evans vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Mariners: Logan Evans (6-4, 4.36 ERA)

Last outing: August 9 vs. Tampa Bay - 5.06 ERA, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (9-5, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing: August 8 vs. Athletics - 1.29 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Orioles

The Mariners have won 4 of their last 5 games against AL East teams

7 of the Orioles’ last 8 games with the Mariners have stayed under the Total

The Orioles have covered the Run Line in 8 of their last 10 games at Camden Yards against the Mariners

Jackson Holliday’s game-winning hit yesterday was just his 6th hit in 42 ABs in August (.143)

game-winning hit yesterday was just his 6th hit in 42 ABs in August (.143) Julio Rodriguez is enjoying a modest 4-game hitting streak (7-15)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Mariners and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: