Marlins at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 29

It’s Tuesday, April 29 and the Marlins (12-16) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (19-10). Sandy Alcantara is slated to take the mound for Miami against the heavy-hitters of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles escaped with a 7-6 extra innings victory over the Marlins yesterday thanks to Tommy Edman‘s walk-off single that scored two. The Dodgers have won three consecutive games, while the Marlins are the opposite with three straight losses.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Dodgers

Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Marlins at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Marlins (+160), Dodgers (-190)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Marlins at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for April 29, 2025: Sandy Alcantara vs. TBD

Marlins: Sandy Alcantara, (2-2, 6.56 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts Dodgers: Los Angeles has not named a starting pitcher as of 9:30 AM ET

Last outing: Innings Pitched, Earned Runs Allowed, Hits Allowed, Walks, and Strikeouts

vs. TBD

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under 0.5 Bases for Andy Pages:

“One of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last seven days is Andy Pages who is hitting an MLB-best .583 in that span. Pages put together 10 hits on 12 at-bats against the Pirates alone last week. However, hot streaks all come to an end and for the second straight night, the books are offering O/U 0.5 total bases for Pages at +110 to the Under. Fishy and tempting to the Over, but I’d have to side with the value on the Under. Pages did get a hit last night, plus a walk and run scored, but he’s never faced Alcantara before, which doesn’t bode well for him.”

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Dodgers

The Dodgers have won their last three games at home, while the Marlins have lost three in a row on the road

The Dodgers’ last four games against the Marlins have gone over the expected total

The Marlins have lost three straight games on the ML

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Marlins and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

