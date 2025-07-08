Marlins at Reds Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 8

It’s Tuesday, July 8 and the Marlins (41-48) are in Cincinnati to take on the Reds (46-45). Eury Pérez is slated to take the mound for Miami against Nick Martinez for Cincinnati.

Miami took game 1 of the series yesterday, 5-1, behind a one-hit outing from Janson Junk and a two-hit two-RBI performance from Agustin Ramirez.

The Reds have now lost three straight games and five of the past seven. During this three-game losing streak, Cincy has been outscored 13-3. The Marlins are 11-3 over the last 14 games, but 4-3 since July has started.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Marlins at Reds

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNFL, FDSNOH

Odds for the Marlins at the Reds

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Marlins (+104), Reds (-124)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Marlins at Reds

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Eury Pérez vs. Nick Martinez

Marlins: Eury Pérez, (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hit Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts Reds: Nick Martinez, (6-8, 4.20 ERA)

Last outing: 6.2 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Marlins and the Reds

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Marlins and the Reds:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Marlins at Reds

The Reds are 7-12 when Martinez pitches this season, but 3-0 in the last three games

The Marlins are 3-2 when Perez pitches this season

The Reds have won 4 of their last 5 home games against National League teams

The Over is 5-0 in the Marlins’ last 5 road games

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.63 units

