Mets at Marlins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 1

Its Tuesday, April 1 and the Mets (2-2) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (3-2) in Game 2

of their three-game series.

Kodai Senga is slated to take the mound for New York against Sandy Alcantara for Miami.

Last night, Pete Alonso’s grand slam in the top of the fifth inning propelled the Mets to a 10-4 win. David Peterson (1-0) pitched six innings allowing five hits and two runs to grab the victory for New York. Cal Quantrill (0-1) gave up six runs over five innings to take the loss.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Marlins

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SNY, FDS

Odds for the Mets at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: New York Mets (-157), Miami Marlins (+133)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Marlins

Tuesday’s pitching matchup for April 1, 2025: Kodai Senga vs. Sandy Alcantara

Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0)

2024 - 1GP, 5.1 IP, 1-0, 3.38 ERA, 9 Ks Marlins: Sandy Alcantara, (0-0, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 3/27 vs. Pittsburgh - 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 7 Ks, 4BB



Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Marlins

Mets are 3-1 on the Run Line this season

Yesterday’s game was the first involving the Mets that cashed the OVER

Miami is now 3-2 on the Run Line this season

Miami Game Totals are now 3-2 (O/U) for the season



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mets and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

