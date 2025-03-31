Mets at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for March 31

Its Monday, March 31 and the Mets (1-2) are in Miami, FL to take on the Marlins (3-1) in Game 1 of their series. David Peterson is slated to take the mound for New York against Cal Quantrill for Miami.

The Mets opened the season in Houston and lost two of three to the Astros. Offense was the problem for New York as they scored just five runs in the three-game set. Juan Soto, however, did homer and three hits in nine at bats for the Mets against Houston.

The Marlins played four, one-run games against the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the season…and won three of them. Miami pitching was a big part of the story as Marlins’ hurlers struck out 36 Pirates over the four games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Marlins

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: SNY, FDS

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Mets at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: New York Mets (-184), Miami Marlins (+153)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Marlins

Monday’s pitching matchup March 31, 2025: David Peterson vs. Cal Quantrill

Mets: David Peterson (0-0)

2024 - 21GP, 121 IP, 10-3, 2.90 ERA, 101 Ks Marlins: Cal Quantrill (0-0)

2024 - 29GP, 148.1 IP, 8-11, 4.98 ERA, 110 Ks



Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Marlins

The Mets are 2-1 against the spread through three games

New York Mets’ Game Totals are 0-3 (O/U)

Miami is 3-1 against the spread this season

Miami Game Totals are 2-2 (O/U)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Marlins +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

