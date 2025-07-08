Mets at Orioles Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for July 8

Its Tuesday, July 8 and the Mets (52-39) are in Baltimore to open a series against the Orioles (40-49).

Clay Holmes is slated to take the mound for New York against Brandon Young for Baltimore.

The Mets enter the series fresh off a weekend that saw them take two of three against the Yankees at Citi Field. As dominant as New York has been in Queens (33-14) they have endured some struggles on the road (19-25). They enter the series one game behind the Phillies in the National League East.

While probably the biggest disappointment in baseball this season, the Orioles are arguably playing their best baseball of late having won three straight and six of their last ten. That said, they still sit 12.5 games out of first place in the American League East.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Orioles

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 6:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: SNY, MASN

Odds for the Mets at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mets (-126), Orioles (+106)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Orioles

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Clay Holmes vs. Brandon Young

Mets: Clay Holmes (8-4, 2.99 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 vs. Milwaukee - 5.1IP, 2ER, 3H, 4BB, 1K Orioles: Brandon Young (0-3, 7.02 ERA)

Last outing: 7/1 at Texas - 4IP, 3ER, 6H, 2BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Orioles

The Orioles have won 3 straight home games against the Mets

The Under is 24-19-1 in the Mets’ road games this season

The Mets have failed to cover the Run Line in 10 of their last 12 matchups against the Orioles

In 4 appearances this season, Brandon Young has yet to finish 5 innings

has yet to finish 5 innings Jackson Holliday was 5-14 in the series this past weekend against Atlanta

was 5-14 in the series this past weekend against Atlanta Juan Soto was 4-11 with 1HR in the weekend series against the Yankees

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mets and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

