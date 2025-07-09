Mets at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 9

Its Wednesday, July 9 and the Mets (53-39) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (40-50).

David Peterson is slated to take the mound for New York against Tomoyuki Sugano for Baltimore.

Just when you think the Orioles are getting on a roll their bullpen implodes and the Mets rally for four in the eighth to tie the game at six before winning it in the tenth, 7-6. The Top 4 in the Mets’ batting order - Nimmo, Lindor, Soto, Alonso - went a combined 8-19 and drove in six runs. Edwin Diaz Worked a perfect ninth to improve to 4-0 on the season for New York.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Mets at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Mets (-153), Orioles (+128)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Orioles

Pitching matchup for July 9, 2025: David Peterson vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Mets: David Peterson (6-4, 3.18 ERA)

Last outing: 7/3 vs. Milwaukee - 6.2IP, 1ER, 5H, 3BB, 4Ks Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5, 4.44 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Texas - 4.2IP, 6ER, 10H, 1BB, 5Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Orioles

The Mets’ record in their last 5 games stands at 4-1

The Mets’ last 4 road games have gone over the Total

The Orioles have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 1.69 units

Tomoyuki Sugano has not last beyond the 5th inning since June 3

has not last beyond the 5th inning since June 3 Brandon Nimmo collected 2 hits last night and is 8-24 (.333) over his last 6 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

