Mets at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 19

Its Monday, May 19 and the Mets (29-18) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (23-25).

Kodai Senga is slated to take the mound for New York against Hunter Dobbins for Boston.

Both of these clubs lost weekend series as the Sox lost two of three to Atlanta at Fenway and the Mets lost two of three in the Bronx to the Yankees.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mets at Red Sox

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: SNY, NESN

Odds for the Mets at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Mets (-142), Red Sox (+120)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mets at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Kodai Senga vs. Hunter Dobbins

Mets: Kodai Senga (4-2, 1.02 ERA)

Last outing: 5/13 vs. Pittsburgh - 5.2IP, 0ER5H, 2BB, 7Ks Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins (2-1, 3.90 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 at Detroit - 5IP, 5ER, 9H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mets at Red Sox

The Mets are 12-13 on the road against the spread

The Red Sox are 8-15 against the spread at Fenway Park

5 of the Mets’ last 6 road games have stayed under the Total

The Red Sox have covered the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 home games against the Mets

Juan Soto was 1-10 against the Yankees over the weekend with 4 BBs

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mets and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Mets and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

