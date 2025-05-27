Nationals at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27

Its Tuesday, May 27 and the Nationals (24-29) are in Seattle to take on the Mariners (29-23). Mitchell Parker is slated to take the mound for Washington against Logan Evans for Seattle.

Both the Mariners and Nationals had rest days yesterday. Seattle has lost two straight games and three of the previous four, while Washington is 6-2 in the past eight games, but 2-2 over the last four.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Mariners

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: T-Mobile Park

City: Seattle, WA

Network/Streaming: MASN2, RSNW, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Nationals at the Mariners

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+126), Mariners (-150)

Spread: Mariners -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Mariners

Pitching matchup for May 27, 2025: Mitchell Parker vs. Logan Evans

Nationals: Mitchell Parker, (4-3, 4.39 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 4 Strikeouts Mariners: Logan Evans, (2-1, 3.33 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Mariners

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Nationals and the Mariners:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Seattle Mariners on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Mariners

The Mariners have won four of their last five matchups against NL East teams

The Over is 8-2 in the Mariners’ last 10 home games

The Nationals have covered in four of their last five games for a profit of 2.15 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

