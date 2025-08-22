Nationals at Phillies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 22

It’s Friday, August 22 and the Nationals (52-75) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (74-53). Cade Cavalli is slated to take the mound for Washington against Taijuan Walker for Philadelphia.

The Phillies and Nationals are on a roll over the last few days with both squads putting together winning streaks. Philadelphia is coming off a sweep of Seattle and has won four straight, while Washington’s won the past two games to take the series over the New York Mets. These two teams just met August 14-17 and they split the four-game series, although Philly has the season edge 6-4.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Phillies

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 6:45PM EST

Site: Citizens Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN2, NBCSP

Odds for the Nationals at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Nationals (+143), Phillies (-171)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Phillies

Pitching matchup for August 22, 2025: Cade Cavalli vs. Taijuan Walker

Nationals: Cade Cavalli, (1-0, 2.20 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Phillies: Taijuan Walker, (4-6, 3.34 ERA)

Last outing: 2.70 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Nationals and the Phillies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Phillies

Philadelphia is 13-6 in the month of August

Philadelphia is 6-4 versus Washington this season

Washington is 3-2 in the last 5 games

Washington is 8-11 in the month of August

The Phillies are on a 4-game win streak

The Under has cashed in the Phillies’ last 3 games with Taijuan Walker as the opener

The Phillies are showing a profit of 4.70 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at Citizens Bank Park

