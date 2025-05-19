Orioles at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 19

Its Monday, May 19 and the Orioles (15-30) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (22-25).

Dean Kremer is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Quinn Priester for Milwaukee.

The Brewers salvaged the final game of their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins yesterday with a 5-2 win. Sal Frelick went 2-3 and drove on a pair of runs to pace the attack for Milwaukee.

Baltimore was swept over the weekend by Washington. The O’s lost yesterday,10-4. Zach Eflin surrendered eight runs over 5.1 innings in the loss Sunday.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Brewers

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MASN, FDSNWI

Odds for the Orioles at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Orioles (-100), Brewers (-119)

Spread: Brewers 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Brewers

Pitching matchup for May 19, 2025: Dean Kremer vs. Quinn Priester

Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-5, 5.36 ERA)

Last outing: 5/14 vs. Minnesota - 5.2IP, 4ER, 7H, 2BB, 4Ks Brewers: Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.59 ERA)

Last outing: 5/13 at Cleveland - 5IP, 1ER, 3H, 2BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Brewers

The Brewers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against teams with losing records

The Brewers are 9-13 at home on the Run Line this season

The Orioles are 9-13 on the road on the Run Line this season

The Brewers have failed to cover the Run Line in 4 of their last 5 games

Cedric Mullins was 2-12 (.167) over the weekend against the Nationals

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

