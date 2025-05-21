Orioles at Brewers prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 21

Its Wednesday, May 21 and the Orioles (15-32) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (24-25).

Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Chad Patrick for Milwaukee.

Last night Baltimore lost its eighth straight game as the Brewers took them out 5-2. Brice Turang, Rhys Hoskins, and Sal Frelick each went yard for Milwaukee in the win.

The Brewers go for the sweep this afternoon. Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Brewers

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: MASN2, FDSNWI, MLBN

Odds for the Orioles at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Orioles (+105), Brewers (-125)

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Brewers

Pitching matchup for May 21, 2025: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Chad Patrick

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.08 ERA)

Last outing: 5/15 vs. Minnesota - 6.1IP, 4ER, 6H, 1BB, 3Ks Brewers: Chad Patrick (2-4, 3.35 ERA)

Last outing: 5/16 vs. Minnesota - 6IP, 3ER, 8H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Brewers

The Brewers have won 3 straight home games

The Under is 7-3 in the Orioles’ last 10 road games

The Under is 7-2-1 in the Brewers’ last 10 games at home

Rhys Hoskins has hit in four straight games (5-12)

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Brewers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Orioles and the Brewers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

